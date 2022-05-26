Madurai

Tirunelveli

ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen

ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 68.75 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 602.28 cusecs of water and 354.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 83.55 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 54 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2022 6:38:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tirunelveli/article65463738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY