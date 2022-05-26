ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 68.75 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 602.28 cusecs of water and 354.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 83.55 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 54 cusecs and 75 cusecs water was discharged.