Tirunelveli – Tenkasi four-lane work to be over only by March 

August 31, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

More than two-and-a-half-years have passed and still work on laying four lanes on the 45.60 km-long Tirunelveli – Tenkasi highway is yet to be completed against the deadline of August 31. It is expected to be completed only by March 31.

After giving its approval on May 29, 2015, the State government decided to upgrade the two-lane highway between Old Pettai on Tirunelveli outskirts and Azad Nagar on Tenkasi outskirts into a four-lane highway on an outlay of ₹430.71 crore with its own funds and World Bank funding.

In the first phase, work to widen and strengthen the 22.70-km stretch between Old Pettai and Alangulam started on February 26, 2021 with the target to complete it by September 2, 2022. The second phase - between Alangulam and Azad Nagar (22.90 km) started on February 24, 2021 with the target of completing it by August 31, 2022.

The project, which should have been completed in one-and-a-half years, is still progressing at a snail’s pace much to the chagrin of road users who are affected by the slow pace of work, particularly the construction of culverts and rail overbridge at Pavoorchathiram.

In this project, 80% of the work between Old Pettai and Alangulam has been completed while only 65% of the work between Alangulam and Azad Nagar is over. The former should have been completed by May 25, and the latter by August 3.

Besides blaming the COVID-19-induced lockdown for the delay while replying to a set of questions raised by Right to Information Act activist R. Pandiyaraja, officials also cited delay due to land acquisition, getting regular supply of blue metal, uprooting and re-planting of roadside trees, etc.

In a reply to another RTI activist S. Rajasekara Pandian, Tenkasi Divisional Engineer of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project II Jegan Mohan had said his department had submitted drawings of the rail overbridge planned at Paavoorchathiram. On receiving approval, work on completing the railways’ portion of the bridge work will start.

However, Mr. Pandiyaraja said the railways had sought some clarifications in the drawings which are yet to be submitted by the Tenkasi officials. They should submit the clarifications and get the final clearance soon, he said.

30 fatal accidents

“Even though this stretch witnessed around 30 fatal accidents, all due to the road work, the official machinery is not worried about safety of road users. Hence, we have planned to approach the National and the State Human Rights Commissions besides taking the victims’ families to the court seeking compensation for the loss of lives,” Mr. Pandiyaraja said.