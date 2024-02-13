Tirunelveli student is JEE (Main) topper; scores cent percentile

February 13, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A student of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Palayamkottai, is one of the 23 all India toppers in the JEE (Main) 2024, all of whom scored a perfect 100 NTA score.

The achiever, S. Mukunth Prathish, is the only all-India topper from Tamil Nadu, the lone student from the State to score hundred per cent in one of the toughest exams being conducted by the National Testing Agency. Over 11.70 lakh students took the exam.

In a simple function held at the school on Tuesday, director of the school and gynaecologist Maragathavalli and correspondent Pushpalata Pooranan honoured Mukunth Prathish. “I want to specialize in semiconductor engineering,” he said after accepting the felicitation by the school management.

“Mukunth is our student from kindergarten. He scored 486 in Class 10 CBSE exam. His enviable score in JEE (Main) is due to his strenuous efforts and his dependence only on our teachers’ skills. A great moment for us to be cherished for long,” said Ms. Pushpalata.

She also said that a student from the school has scored 99%, six students 98% and above, and 28 students between 95% and 95% in JEE (Main) 2024.

In 2023, five students joined various courses in IIT- Mumbai, IIT- Madras, IIT – Gandhi Nagar, and IIT – Bhubhaneshwar while six students joined NIT-Tiruchi, one each got admission in NIT-Calicut, BITS-Pilani, IIIT-Kanchipuram, IIIT- Kottayam and in the five-year integrated management programme in IIM – Jammu and Kashmir, Ms. Pushpalata said.