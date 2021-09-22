Tirunelveli corneal surgeon wins first prize in international conference

TIRUNELVELI

Corneal surgeon and Regional Medical Director of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals D. Lional Raj has bagged the first prize in the annual meeting of American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) held at Las Vegas recently.

The ASCRS empowers Anterior Segment Surgeons to improve the vision, outcomes and quality of life for their patients through innovative approaches to education, advocacy and philanthropy. More than 400 scientific papers were presented during over 100 sessions at the ASCRS event held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 23 to 27.

Dr. Lional Raj was awarded first prize for his research paper ‘Novel drug repository contact lens study: Prolongation of corneal antimicrobial contact in bacterial keratitis in cornea category’. This research project intended to assess the potential benefit of ‘Drug Repository Contact Lens’ for the treatment of bacterial keratitis.

Dr. Lional Raj also won third prize in Keratorefractive category for his research paper titled ‘A comparative trial on corneal ring segments with and without sequential crosslinking in moderate keratoconus: A better together concept’.

This scientific research compared the clinical efficacy and optical quality of corneal ring segments alone and corneal ring segments with sequential crosslinking in moderate keratoconus. This combined procedure could help in moderate keratoconus.