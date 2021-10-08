Tirunelveli aims for 85% vaccination coverage before October-end

The district administration, which will organise 750 medical camps across the district on Sunday (October 10), has drawn plans to ensure 85% vaccination coverage before October-end, District Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday evening, Mr. Vishnu said the district, which had administered 7,13,646 first doses and 2,01,263 second doses, would set-up 200 of the proposed 750 medical camps in the four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation to ensure hassle-free vaccination.

Besides the existing stock, 85,000 fresh doses had been received as it had been planned to cover 1 lakh people during the mega vaccination camp to be organised on Sunday.

Since, officials had been given street-wise vaccination details, the hitherto uncovered people would be vaccinated during door-to-door visits of the medical teams on Sunday afternoon.

To encourage 76,016 persons waiting for the second dose to come to the mega camp, the district administration was sending voice calls to the beneficiaries through BSNL’s mobile phone service, Mr. Vishnu said, adding that nobody was being compelled to take the vaccine. “Only through awareness creation, we’re encouraging the public to get vaccinated as it is the only weapon available now against the anticipated third wave”.

The Collector informed that more than 95% of the Kaani Tribes in the Western Ghats and most of the ‘narikorava’ families of Valliyoor had been vaccinated.

“We’ll also organise special second dose vaccination camps for the Kaani tribes and the ‘narikorava’ people,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

The Collector also said that differently abled and senior citizens were being covered through door-to-door vaccination drive and all the physically challenged would be covered within a week.