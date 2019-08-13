Tight security in Rameswaram

The police have decided to strengthen security with focus on vital installations in Rameswaram and other parts of the district ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in view of security threat after the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena said about 800 police personnel, including 120-member Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion and 250 Armed Reserve Police would be deployed at various places on Wednesday to ensure the Independence Day celebrations passed off peacefully.

Armed Tamil Nadu Railway Police have been deployed at the Pamban Rail Bridge on Tuesday and local police would be deployed on Wednesday for round-the-clock patrolling till Thursday. “All officers have been asked to step up patrolling and vehicles check up throughout Wednesday night”, he said.

Though there was no specific threat or alert, the police have decided to strengthen coastal security and post additional security at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. The police would monitor coastal security and maintain vigil on intrusions through sea in coordination with the Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group and Mandapam Station of Indian Coast Guard, he said.

Additional strengths were being posted at Pamban Rail and Road bridges, the television tower at Rameswaram, Erwadi Dargah, the upcoming Uppur Thermal power plant site and the ONGC gas station at Vazhuthur.