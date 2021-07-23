Tight security at Sathya Sai Nagar

Madurai

Madurai city police have thrown a security blanket at Sathya Sai Nagar here where Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is staying for a series of meetings with his organisation functionaries till Monday.

Mr. Bhagwat arrived here on Thursday night. He will be meeting the office-bearers on Sri Sathya Sai Temple Campus and at Rajam Hall at Tallakulam.

The main road at Sathya Sai Nagar has been blocked on both sides of the venue. Police diverted vehicular movement as part of security arrangements for Mr. Bhagwat, a Z Plus protectee.