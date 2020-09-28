Madurai

Tie-up with Siemens for engineering programme

Kalasalingam University in Krishnankoil in Virudhunagar district has partnered with Siemens, a German multinational conglomerate, to start an integrated engineering programme.

Manoj Banthia, Director- Services, Siemens PLM Software, inaugurated the partnership through an online event. “Students will be trained by executives from the company. They will work on live projects and get internship at various industries. We will also help them improve their soft skills to make them job ready,” he said.

S. Shasi Anand, vice-president of the university, said students of mechanical engineering and automobile engineering streams would benefit from this tie-up, particularly in mechatronics, robotics and automation, digital manufacturing and automation engineering design.

The programme has been accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). Vice-Chancellor R. Nagaraj and Registrar V. Vasudevan took part in the event.

