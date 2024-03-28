Throw out Stalin-led DMK government to save Tamil Nadu from drug menace, appeals Palaniswami

March 28, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

The DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has “failed to check the smuggling and availability of narcotic substances due to its association with drug traffickers”, and must be thrown out of power for the youth to be saved from the drug menace, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting, held as part of his election campaign to seek votes for Puthiya Tamilagam’s K. Krishnasamy, the candidate for the Tenkasi (reserved) constituency, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK’s office-bearer Jaffer Sadiq, who was “close to Mr. Stalin and his son”, had liberally donated to the party and the government with the money he had amassed through drug trafficking. After being arrested in connection with the seizure of ₹2,000-crore worth narcotic substances in Delhi recently, this nefarious association had come to light, he said.

“If you want to save your children from the threat of drugs, you should not vote for the DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and eventually, throw the party out of power in the next Assembly election,” Mr. Palaniswami said, challenging Mr. Stalin to speak about the ₹30,000 crore that was allegedly amassed by his son and son-in-law in just a year, according to an alleged audio clip of a Minister that went viral on social media.

The former Chief Minister said that the Sterlite issue became a “major problem” as the DMK government had given its nod for expansion of the Sterlite Copper unit on an outlay of ₹1,500 crore and allotted 86 acres towards the purpose. “If the DMK had not given permission, there would not have been any protest or law and order issue,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He further criticised the DMK regime for firing at farmers who protested seeking a reduction of ₹1 per unit of electricity and unleashing the police on the Maanjolai tea estate workers who took out a procession demanding a wage hike. “Even as people are suffering, Mr. Stalin hiked property tax and power tariff. On the contrary, though the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled the AIADMK government’s functioning, we did not increase the tax..,” he added.

Mr. Palaniswami also mocked at the DMK for humiliating the MDMK by exerting pressure on the party to contest the election in Tiruchi constituency on its ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. “MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is fighting for the rights of Tamil Nadu in Parliament is being humiliated by the DMK. Hence the electoral allies of the DMK will quite the alliance soon. At the same time, the AIADMK has give freedom to the electoral allies on choosing their symbol,” he added.

Dr. Krishnasamy said the DMK, in a bid to avoid embarrassing defeat in Tenkasi constituency, had fielded a novice after the incumbent MP’s performance was far from satisfactory. He did not raise his voice against the ongoing uncontrolled looting of minerals in Tenkasi constituency, while failing miserably to create better infrastructure facilities in this segment. “Since I’m contesting in this constituency for the seventh time, I appeal to voters to ensure my victory this time to take Tenkasi to greater heights,” Dr. Krishnasamy appealed.

He further said that the PT would face the 2026 Assembly polls on the AIADMK symbol.