Three young men killed in bike-car collision near Madurai

Police said the two vehicles collided head-on, on the Madurai-Karaikudi highway near Keezhavalavu; the bike went up in flames, while five persons in the car suffered injuries

December 26, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
The bike on which three young men were riding was completely charred after it caught fire in the accident near Madurai

The bike on which three young men were riding was completely charred after it caught fire in the accident near Madurai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three young men were killed when a bike on which they were riding was involved in a head-on collision with a car, on the Madurai-Karaikudi highway near Keezhavalavu on Monday (December 25, 2023) night.

While the bike was charred completely after it went up in flames, the car overturned off the road, injuring five passengers travelling in it, the police said.

The deceased were identified as R. Jayaseelan (20), M. Karthik (21) and G. Bharat (18) all from E. Malampatti, falling under the Keezhavalavu police limits.

Police said that the three were riding a bike near Purakoondumalai when the car, which was proceeding towards Karaikudi, collided with them. While Jayaseelan and Karthik were killed on the spot, the injured Bharat was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. However, he succumbed to his injuries late on Monday night.

Meanwhile, five persons, including a child and a woman, who were travelling in the car were injured and were treated as outpatients at the government hospital in Melur, police said.

