Three research scholars selected to pursue research in Taiwan

Karaikudi

Three research scholars pursuing doctoral degree in the Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, have been selected to continue their research work at the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Centre (NSRRC) in Taiwan under the exchange programme between the two Institutions and India-Taiwan research programme.

The scholars - M. Amala, R. Guru Raj Rao and P. Saritha pursuing doctoral degree under the guidance of Prof J. Jeyakanthan, Head of the Department of Bioinformatics, would carry out research at the NSRRC for a year, a release from the university here said.

Prof CJ Chen, Deputy Director of NSRRC and Joint Professor, Institute of Biotechnology, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), would guide the scholars.

The scholars would study the crucial enzymes responsible for various life-threatening lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes mellitus and infectious diseases such as nosocomial, filariasis and malaria. The research would aid in the identification of potential novel drugs to counter the aforementioned diseases.

On Tuesday, the scholars received the permission and invitation letters from Prof N Rajendran, Vice- Chancellor, Alagappa University for their visit to NSRRC, Taiwan on July 29. Prof.H.Gurumallesh Prabu, Registrar, Prof J.Jeyakanthan, Head, Department of Bioinformatics, Prof.C.Sekar, Director, Centre for International Relations (CIR) and Prof.Sanjeev Kumar Singh, RUSA Co-ordinator, Alagappa University, Karaikudi were present.