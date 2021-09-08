Three killed in road accident near Sattur

Sattur

Three passengers of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), including a 10-year-old girl, K. Shanmugapriya of Sivakasi, were killed when the speeding vehicle plunged into a stream after hitting the iron railings on Tirunelveli-Madurai highway near here on Wednesday.

The other two deceased were identified as M. Avudaiyammal (45) and M. Dhanalakshmi (50).

The police said that the victims were returning home at Saradha Nagar in Sivakasi after attending a domestic function in Kayathar.

G. Shamugavel (50) was behind the wheel, when he lost control of the speeding vehicle and it dashed against the railing ahead of a culvert near Pulvaipatti junction and fell into the stream. All the three female passengers were killed on the spot at around 3 p.m. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital in Sattur. Sattur Taluk police are investigating.