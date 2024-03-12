Three held for assaulting man near Madurai

March 12, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Madurai

Three persons, including two having previous criminal cases, were arrested for assaulting N. Chakkaravarthi of Erukkalainatham and threatening him with a sword on New Natham Road under M. Chatrapatti police station limits on Monday.

The police said that Chakkravarthi and his wife were riding a motorbike on New Natham Road on Sunday afternoon.

A car which had come on the wrong lane on the road had come close enough to dash against the bike. As Chakkarvarthi raised an alarm and scolded those travelling in the car for having come on the one-way road, three accused got down from the car, abused him and assaulted him with a stone.

One of them pulled out a sword from the car and threatened him.

As other villagers rushed to the complainant’s rescue, the accused reportedly snatched gold chain from his wife and took his mobile phone which had fallen down.

Based on his complaint, the Oomatchikulam police have registered a case and arrested P. Sathish Kumar (30) of Chellampatti, R. Naveenkumar (28) and C. Krishnamoorthi (24) both from Velichanatham.

Sathish Kumar and Naveenkumar have many criminal cases, including robbery and theft cases, pending against them.