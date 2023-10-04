HamberMenu
Three get life imprisonment for attempted murder of PT founder Krishnasamy

October 04, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A trial court in Tirunelveli awarded life imprisonment to three persons for attempting to murder Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy by lobbing country-made bombs on his vehicle when he was crossing the District Court Complex in July 2004.

When Dr. Krishnasamy was on his way to Arockiyanathapuram on Palayamkottai outskirts in his car on July 26, 2004 to attend a meeting, unidentified persons hurled country-made bombs at his vehicle on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway. He escaped with minor injuries as the driver accelerated on seeing the gang hurling the improvised explosives.

 The Palayamkottai police subsequently arrested 15 persons in connection with the attempt on Dr Krishnasamy’s life, an incident which triggered tension in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Of the 15 accused in the case, Shankar, Thiraviam and Madhan died during the course of trial.

 Second Additional Sessions Court judge Padmanabhan on Wednesday held three of them guilty and awarded life imprisonment to D. Siva alias Sivalingam, 46, and P. Lakshmanan, 41, both hailing from Ramaiyanpatti on Tirunelveli outskirts and M. Thangavel, 53, of Paanaankulam near Moontradaippu on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari Highway.

 He also awarded 10 years imprisonment to the three men under the Explosives Substances Act, two years imprisonment under TNPPDL (The Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act and one year under the Scheduled Caste (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

