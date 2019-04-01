Three die as SETC bus rams tractor trailer near Tiruchi

Three persons were killed and nine others injured after a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus rammed a tractor-trailer on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway near Siruganur early on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. at Tirupattur diversion road when a group of devotees from P.K. Agaram were proceeding in a tractor-trailer to Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram carrying flowers for ‘Poochorithal’ festival.

Police sources said the driver of the Dindigul-bound SETC bus from Chennai drove the vehicle in a rash manner and rammed the tractor-trailer from behind.

In the impact, the tractor driver, S. Muthuselvam, 29, K. Kaviarasan, 18, and F. Jacksondurai,55, died at Government hospitals in Tiruchi and Srirangam. Nine others, including three boys, sustained injuries.

The injured were admitted to Government hospitals in Tiruchi and Srirangam. Siruganur Police registered a case and named the bus driver, R. Sakthivel, 38, as the accused.