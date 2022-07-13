Drawing, essay competitions held

To create awareness among the children of climate change and safe disposal of garbage, the Corporation organised the drawing and essay competitions for schoolchildren here on Wednesday.

A total of 916 children from various schools participated in the competitions held in 17 schools in the town on the theme, ‘My garbage; my responsibility’.

As the Corporation is conducting various awareness events for the public on managing the degradable and non-degradable waste getting generated in the houses and the commercial establishments, the urban civic body organised the essay and the drawing competitions for the school children.

The competitions were conducted in the Corporation schools in Ayyasamy Colony, Sankaraperi, Pandaarampatti, Meelavittaan, Samuelpuram, Gin Factory Road, Chathram Street and Bathrakaliamman Temple Street, Tooveypuram and Sivanthaakulam, BMC Matriculation Higher Secondary School, CM School, VGS School, Kamatchi Vidhyalaya, Geetha Matriculation School, Chandi Matriculation School, K.T. Kosalram Higher Secondary School and Thangammalpuram Higher Secondary School.

Winners of these competitions will be honoured with prizes to be distributed by Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Thursday (July 14). Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, City Engineer Ruben Suresh Ponniah, City Health Officer Arun Kumar and Assistant Commissioner Sekar visited some of the schools as the competitions were conducted.