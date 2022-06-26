BSNL’s ‘Bharat Fibre Mega Mela’ from June 27 to 30

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is conducting a 4-day ‘Bharat Fibre Mega Mela’ in Thoothukudi urban area from Monday (June 27) for promoting ‘Bharat Fibre Connection’, which provides speed from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps depending upon the plans opted by the customer.

An official statement said various discounts and freebies will be offered to the customers during this mega mela, including free WiFi / wired modem for selective plans and 90% discount (up to Rs. 500) offered in the first month bill.

Customers can convert their existing landline and broadband connection to Bharat Fibre with same landline number without any charges and avail discount of Rs. 200 per bill for six months. Installation charge of Rs. 500 will be waived and free 4G SIM given, the statement said.

Customers can avail these offers by visiting BSNL GM Office Customer Service Center or the nearest Telephone Exchanges within Thoothukudi urban areas or they can just call 0461 – 2333555 / 0461 - 2352222 to get the Bharat Fibre Connection and avail the offers, said A. Eskalin, Sub-Divisional Engineer (Marketing), Thoothukudi.