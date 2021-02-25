Madurai

Thoothukudi to have 494 additional booths

Collector K. Senthil Raj addresses an all-party meeting at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The district, which has 1,603 polling booths in six Assembly constituencies, will have an additional 494 to take the total number to 2,097 for the Assembly election, Collector K. Senthil Raj said on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties held at the Collectorate, Dr. Senthil Raj said the new polling booths had been created after the Election Commission mandated bifurcation of booths having more than 1,000 voters.

Under the new arrangement, Vilaathikulam would get 53 new booths and Thoothukudi 123. Similarly, Tiruchendur (77), Srivaikundam (56), Ottapidaaram Reserved (92) and Kovilpatti (83) booths) segments would also have additional ones.

Twenty-three of the booths would be shifted to new places and 26 would be moved to new buildings on the same premises. Seven booths would have new names, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Revenue Divisional Officers Sankaranarayanan of Kovilpatti and Dhanapriya of Tiruchendur and representatives of political parties participated.

