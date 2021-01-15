Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur highway opens again for vehicular traffic

Flood water recedes but many areas are submerged under stagnant water

In Thoothukudi district, vehicular traffic along the Authoor Bridge on the Thoothukudi - Tiruchendur highway was restored on Friday morning after the flood receded. However, Punnaikaayal, the coastal hamlet close to the Tamirabharani estuary remained cut-off from nearby areas as water had entered the village. Subsequently, over 2,500 persons from the village have been moved to relief centers.

Over 1,500 residents of Kongaraayakurichi, Alwarthoppu, Alwarthirunagari, Sivaramamangalam, Mukkaani, Pazhayakaayal and Authoor have been moved to the relief centres while the standing crops on a few thousand acres in Agaram, Muththaalankurichi, Kongarayakurichi, Thozhappanpannai, Senthilaampannai, Karunkulam, Mukkaani, Authoor, Eral and Kurumbur, mostly paddy and plantain, remain submerged.

As flood has started receding, the officials expressed confidence that the situation would improve within next 48 hours if there was no significant rainfall in the catchment areas of the dams and also on the plains.

As stagnant rainwater in Chidambara Nagar, Bryant Nagar, Boldenpuram, Masillaamanipuram, Anna Nagar, Tooveypuram, Lourdhammalpuram, Poobalarayarpuram, St. Mary’s Colony, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Housing Board Quarters, Rajiv Nagar, Muthammal Colony, Samuelpuram, Vetrivelpuram, Fatima Nagar and other areas is yet to drain, irked residents staged road roko at four places in the port town on Friday.

After the officials assured the protestors of prompt action to drain the stagnant water, the protests organised at two places in Bryant Nagar, Caldwell Colony, Housing Board Quarters and Kattabomman Nagar were withdrawn.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Tiruchendur – 39, Kaayalpattinam – 49, Kulasekarapattinam – 33, Vilaathikulam – 16, Kaadalkudi – 5, Vaipaar – 17, Soorankudi – 20, Kovilpatti – 22, Kazhugumalai – 12, Kadambur – 22, Ottapidaaram – 19, Maniyaachi – 35, Vedanaththam – 15, Keezha Arasadi – 12, Ettaiyapuram – 29, Sattankulam – 37, Srivaikundam – 51 and Thoothukudi – 40.

Tirunelveli

Flood situation in Tirunelveli improved a lot on Friday after influx of water into the Manimuthar and Papanasam dams dwindled substantially.

After catchment areas of these two dams experienced heavy downpour since Monday last, Manimuthar dam, the largest reservoir of the district, reached its maximum capacity while over 20,000 cusecs of water had to be discharged from the already overflowing Papanasam dam. The quantum of water being discharged from these two dams and the Gadana dam in Tenkasi district had to be increased to over 60,000 cusecs at one stage, the highest ever after the 1992 floods, in the Tamirabharani.

Consequently, the low-lying areas along the watercourse were marooned forcing the officials to move the affected population to the relief centres. In a few areas, the cattle and the people had to be rescued by the fire and rescue services personnel in the inflatable boats.

After tormenting the people and the officials for three days since Tuesday, water level in the Tamirabharani receded considerably on Friday after rainfall in the catchment areas dwindled. Subsequently, discharge of water from the dams came down blow 20,000 cusecs. However, the water stagnating in the already marooned areas is yet to drain, leaving the people in distress.

After a year, Vadakku Pachchaiyar reached its maximum storage level of 49.20 feet on Thursday night following heavy downpour in the catchment areas of the dam beyond Kalakkad. If the dam continues to overflow for a few more days, the reservoir will feed water for 100 irrigation tanks including the Ponnaakudikulam, the last tank of this irrigation system on the Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Highway to provide succour to over 10,000 acres of land.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Papanasam – 68, Servalar 27, Manimuthar – 62, Nambiyar – 13, Kodumudiyar – 10, Ambasamudram – 42, Cheranmahadevi – 42, Nanguneri – 12, Radhapuram – 8, Palayamkottai – 24, Tirunelveli – 13, Kalakkad – 16, Moolaikkaraipatti – 40.