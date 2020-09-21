Thoothukudi reports 98 cases, Kanniyakumari 97

Madurai records 85 indigenous cases, one death

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Thoothukudi on Monday reported 98 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which the district’s tally moved up to 12,956. The district also registered discharge of 74 people from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari recorded 97 new cases to have a tally of 11,883. There were 104 discharges from hospitals.

Eighty-five people – all indigenous cases – tested positive in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 15,963. The district marked the death of a patient and the discharge of two persons. The district’s toll stands at 379 and the number of active cases at 792.

A total of 83 people tested positive in Tirunelveli district, which saw its tally rise to 11,898. The district marked 146 discharges.

Tenkasi’s tally went up to 6,861 after 67 fresh cases and 27 discharges were reported.

The number of new cases reported in Dindigul district was 65. The district, which has registered a total case count of 8,451, marked discharge of 55 people.

Theni had 57 fresh cases to have a tally of 14,277. The hospitals in the district discharged 93 people.

With the addition of 41 cases, Sivaganga’s total count of positive cases rose to 4,840. The district witnessed 39 discharges on Monday.

Virudhunagar district’s toll rose to 208 with the death of a 45-year-old woman at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Sunday. The district recorded 35 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 14,066, and 20 discharges. The number active cases stands at 316.

Ramanathapuram accounted for 15 fresh cases, with which its tally reached 5,393. There were 10 discharges from hospitals.