Thoothukudi registers 71.08% polling in second phase

THOOTHUKUDI

The second phase of polling for 1,275 posts in the rural local bodies in five panchayat unions – Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Vilaathikulam, Ottapidaram and Pudhur – was held on Monday registering 71.08% polling.

Election for 3,537 posts in rural local bodies - 17 district panchayat wards, 174 panchayat union wards, 403 village panchayat presidents and 2,943 village panchayat wards – were held in two phases after 1,129 persons were elected unopposed and none filed nomination for 7 posts.

In the first phase of the polling held on last Friday, 69.98% voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fortunes of 3,561 candidates who contested for 1,126 posts.

In the second phase, 3,560 candidates were in the battle of ballots for 1,275 posts. Polling started on a brisk note at 7 a.m. that lasted till the end of the polling at 5 p.m. even as Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan were on the move along with 64 zonal teams to ensure peaceful polling. The deployment of around 3,000 policemen in the polling areas immediately sorted out minor altercations between the supporters of different candidates.

A total of 25 Quick Response Teams, each headed by the Inspector of Police of as many police stations in these five panchayat unions and 25 more Rapid Action Teams, each headed by the Sub-Inspector of Police of these police stations were moving around the areas that witnessed the second phase of polling.

Accompanied by his wife Indra, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju cast his vote in the polling booth in Hindu Primary School at K. Chidambarapuram near Kadambur.

When the public witnessed a youth carrying fake ballot papers for Iluppaiyoorani village panchayat president post election, they nabbed him and handed him over to the police. As the youth managed to escape after the police confiscated the fake ballot papers, the public staged road roko near the booth accusing the police of letting off him.

However, the protest was withdrawn after the officials explained to them that the ballot papers without the signature of the Presiding Officer would be treated as ‘invalid vote’.

Polling Officer Muthu Meenal, who had been posted in the booth of Vijayapuri village panchayat, was removed from the booth after the voters accused her of casting the votes of the senior citizens and the differently-abled in the guise of helping them.

When the Presiding Officer of a booth in Nadar Higher Secondary School in Puthuiyampuththur denied permission for 170 voters as per the Electoral Roll he was carrying, the affected voters, all carrying booth slips, picked-up heated argument with him saying they were given the booth slips only after their names were in the Electoral Roll.

Even as the Presiding Officer was firm in his stance, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh, who arrived at the spot, asked the official to allow them to cast their votes as their names were in the recently held by-poll for Ottapidaaram Assembly segment.

The ballot boxes have been kept in the strong rooms in 12 unions which are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and being guarded by armed police personnel round-the-clock.

Nagercoil

Of the 2,28,439 electorate, 1,52,867 voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the election held on Friday for 567 posts in the rural local bodies in four panchayat unions to record the poll percentage of 66.92.

Polling percentage in the first phase of the election held on last Friday was 65.93 as 1,90,107 of the 2,88,467 voters cast their votes.

As polling for the posts in the rural civic bodies commenced at 7 a.m., the voters patiently waited in the long queues in front of the polling stations. Additional security arrangements had been made in the 70 sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations.

Election Observer S. Nagarajan and District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere visited various polling stations including the booths at Enayam, Devicode and other areas.