Thoothukudi police seize 35,000 litres of adulterated diesel; seven held

The adulterated diesel was stored at a private godown in the SIPCOT industrial estate at Madathoor Road in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Police say the gang was transporting the fuel from Bangalore and selling it to fishermen

The Thoothukudi district police have seized about 35,000 litres of adulterated diesel from a private godown in the SIPCOT industrial estate here on Saturday and arrested seven persons in this connection.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Chandeesh said that following complaints to the SP, L. Balaji Saravanan, about use of adulterated diesel, the police formed a special team and tightened the surveillance.

The modus operandi of the gang was that they filled diesel in a tanker from Bangalore and brought it to a private godown here. As an industrial operation, they adulterated the fuel by mixing unauthorised substances and sold them through agents to some fishermen, it came to light.

The ASP further said that they had a suspicion that the gang had been doing this trade at least for a year or so. The key accused identified as Rajagopal was assisted by his accomplices, whose names were given as Pushparaj, Paul Antony, Praveen and others. They in turn, sold it to the fisherfolk through two agents in the harbour area.

Only when adulterated fuel was sold to motorists in the city, the authorities concerned intercept such vehicles. Hence, in a bid to evade the officials, the gang sold it only to fishermen and it was used for mechanised boats. “The sea may have been polluted severely”, Mr Chandeesh responded to a query.

He also said that by indulging in such malpractice, the government may have lost huge revenue.

Another officer in the team said that the gang had engaged some agents through whom, they had sold it to the fishermen in other locations too. Since the fishermen enjoyed the subsidy given by the government for purchase of diesel, the gang had offered it at a lower price, it was revealed during interrogation.

The SIPCOT police have registered a case and are investigating.