Thoothukudi fishermen detain 6 boats from Colachel and Kerala for fishing in Gulf of Mannar

March 20, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the Sri Lankan navy is detaining mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, the mechanised boat fishermen operating from Thoothukudi fishing harbour detained six boats – one from Kerala with 13 fishermen and remaining five from Colachel in Kanniyakuamri district with 73 fishermen – for carrying out fishing operations in Gulf of Mannar near Thoothukudi coast.

Condemning the entry of mechanised boats from Kerala and Colachel into Gulf of Mannar for fishing, the mechanised boat fishermen and the owners of Thoothukudi struck work on Monday. After holding discussion at the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour about this issue, the striking mechanised boat fishermen ventured into the sea in 11 boats around 10 p.m. on Tuesday even though they are permitted to leave the fishing harbour as per norms only at 5 a.m. everyday.

As they spotted six boats from Kerala and Colachel fishing at 26 nautical miles in Gulf of Mannar from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, the Thoothukudi fishermen detained the boats with 86 fishermen. When the fishermen in Kerala and Coalchel boats resisted the attempt, two fishermen sustained minor bruises in the scuffle.

When the Thoothukudi fishermen brought the detained boats to the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour in the early hours of Wednesday, Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu, rushed to the fishing harbour to hold talks with the Thoothukudi fishermen in the presence of officials from the Department of Fisheries.

While the Thoothukudi fishermen agreed to release the detained fishermen, they told the RDO that the detained boats should be released after the end of annual fishing ban period that extends from April 15 and June 15.

However, Mr. Prabhu continued his talks with the Thoothukudi fishermen to ensure the safe release of the boats with the Kerala and Colachal fishermen. The RDO shifted the detained fishermen from the fishing harbour to a marriage hall to ensure their safety and served them food while deploying police personnel in the marriage hall and also in the fishing harbour.

During the talks held with the Thoothukudi fishermen, Mr. Prabhu told them in clear terms that the Thoothukudi fishermen had no right over the fishes in the detained boats. Any attempt to take the fishes from detained boats would lead to registration of case of robbery, he cautioned.

Even though they agreed to release the boats and the fishermen, they did not keep their promise given to the RDO to precipitate the situation further. Talks continued till Wednesday night for ensuring the release of the boats and the fishermen.