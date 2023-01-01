Thoothukudi cyber crime police nab Nigerian national in Mumbai

January 01, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A Nigerian national, who was allegedly living in a location in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, was detained by the cyber crime police in connection with an online fraud of ₹36.98 lakh from Thoothukudi district and sent to Puzhal Central prisons on Sunday.

Following a complaint from Panimaya Gladwin Manoj, 38, of Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan directed the Cyber Crime Police to register a case.

The complainant stated that he ran an export firm in Thoothukudi. He received an export-related inquiry in his WhatsApp. The messenger asked for a consignment of medicines for a company in Western Africa and that they were available in Maharashtra and Sikkim. He also received two telephone numbers for more details, which included pricing and quality, to be shared with the exporter.

When Manoj contacted the number, the person at the other end gave finer details and asked for payments in stages. When Manoj sent them through the link, the money got transferred from his bank account. However, when even after a few days, he did not receive any confirmation about the consignment being booked, he approached the police.

Cyber Crime Inspector M Sivasankaran and team conducted preliminary inquiries and went to Navi Mumbai three days ago and arrested a suspect, whose name was given as Nabuzee, 42. The team seized a laptop and three mobile phones. Based on the confession, they registered a case of cheating under IPC Section and other cases.

The accused was brought to Thoothukudi and produced before a magistrate court after which he was taken to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai for judicial custody.

A senior officer said the accused allegedly figured in a few online frauds with some export companies. “We have to probe discreetly with a few more people in this connection...” he added.