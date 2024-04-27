GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi Corporation to place 300 shallow earthen bowls in 100 locations for birds and animals

April 27, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to solve the issue of water unavailability for birds and animals during summer, Thoothukudi Corporation has planned to place shallow earthen bowls with water in important places such as parks and Miyawaki forests in the city.  

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan on Saturday inaugurated the measure at the park located in State Bank colony. In the first phase, about 300 bowls would be placed in 100 locations.  

Due to rapid urbanisation and industrial developments, he said, the changing environment had slowly become non-accommodative for birds, animals and plants due to various reasons. The scorching heat during the summer had completely wiped out the water availability for the creatures living along with humans.  

So, to mitigate the problem and to create water availability, Thoothukudi Corporation had come forward to place water tanks at places where the presence of birds and animals was ascertained to be more.  

Mr. Madhubalan requested commercial establishments and individuals to take a step forward in solving the issue of water availability to the birds and animals living among the humans in the same place by placing water feeders in their shops, houses and companies.

