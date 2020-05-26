Madurai

Thoothukudi adds 10 more positive cases

Kanniyakumari’s tally of Covid–19 cases goes up by four

While Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts did not record any fresh Covid–19 positive cases on Tuesday, Thoothukudi district reported 10 fresh cases.

Eight of the 10 cases were from Maharashtra and one was from Uttar Pradesh. The last case was from the district, which now has 128 cases under treatment.

Kanniyakumari district, which recorded four fresh cases to take its tally to 58, had three of them from Maharashtra. The district now has 30 active cases.

Meanwhile, 22 patients, who were undergoing treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, were discharged.

Though sources in the Department of Public Health claimed that Tirunelveli district had 32 new cases on Tuesday and released a list of new patients for the day, it did not reflect in the medical bulletin released by the State government in the evening. “These cases may be included in tomorrow’s medical bulletin,” the sources said.

While Tirunelveli has 115 patients under treatment now, Tenkasi has 32 patients.

Two persons – a 47-year-old man from Sellur and an eight-year-old girl from Tirupparankundram – tested positive in Madurai, taking its toll to 233.

Collector T.G. Vinay said apart from the two local cases, a 28-year-old man who had travelled from Ahmedabad to Madurai by train also tested positive. He had been quarantined at a separate facility. All the three persons did not show any symptoms and did not have any comorbidities, he added.

Meanwhile, two persons were discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital and the active number of cases now is 109.

Virudhunagar district reported one fresh case. The person, had come from Maharastra by bus and was kept in a quarantine facility in Madurai. Two patients from Virudhunagar district were discharged on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the district is 116 and active cases 70.

While one new case was reported in Dindigul and Ramanathapuram each, Theni and Sivaganga did not record any new cases on Tuesday.

According to health officials, a person who returned from Maharashtra tested positive in Dindigul, and a person from Kerala tested positive in Ramanathapuram.

Nine persons were discharged from hospital in Theni district, according to the medical bulletin. Two patients were discharged in Dindigul and one was discharged in Ramanathapuram.

