This man knows Dindigul inside out, and its needs too

April 04, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Politics in Tamil Nadu should be confined within the DMK and the AIADMK and there should be no space for a third party to enter, says Socialist Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) State president V.M.S. Mohammed Mubarak, popularly known as ‘Nellai’ Mubarak who is contesting the Lok Sabha Dindigul seat in alliance with the AIADMK.

“We chose to align with the AIADMK as Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated that they were no more with the BJP and they were taking all steps to move away from the BJP’s narrative. When a major party leader says he has erred and on realising the folly snaps ties with the BJP, then we thought it is the right thing to do to join him and strenghten his hands,” he says.

The DMK has not done much to Dindigul despite its MP P. Velusamy having won by a huge margin. “He blames the Centre of not allocating funds, but he should have made efforts to get more than the ₹5 crore allotted under MPLADS scheme by liasoning with other departments.

On his image as an outsider, Mr. Mubarak says that from the age of 17 he was involved in social activities and had come into public life. “For me the State is my home and I cannot see myself as a Tirunelveli man because the amount of time I have spent there is less than what I spent across the State and India,” he says.

“As the SDPI cadre base is strong in Dindigul, through them I know the ground realities and people’s needs. Leave alone this election, as the State president of the party, I always know what every district needs,” he says and adds he has a broad plan for developing Dindigul as a whole.

Its potential remains to be tapped. Religious tourism can be developed at Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani, Begampur mosque in Dindigul and the old churches scattered across the district. “I will propose an airport for Kodaikanal for serving limited chartered flights to bring tourists from Palani, Dindigul, Madurai and Rameswaram. The Munnar road can be reopened so that Kodaiknal farmers can transport spices to Kochi and get a good price.

“The famous Dindigul lock industry is fading into oblivion. If funds are infused and technology brought in to meet present needs, it can be made to throb with life. The State government should procure its requirements to keep alive these small-scale units,” he says. This same can be said for the ailing weaving industry.

Dindigul must be included in the Smart Cities Mission to get the ₹1,000 crore funds for developing the infrastructure.

Nilakottai should be made a perfume hub. While the top grade flowers can be exported, the rest could be utilised in a big way by developing a robust perfume industry cluster by tapping the huge domestic market.

“It is said that Nilakottai farmers buy water to raise their crops. I’ll get funds and extend the reach of Athoor and Cauvery Combined Water Supply schemes to serve these farmers,” he says.

“Natham needs an e-market for mangoes to cater to buyers in places like Mumbai. Pulp and other allied units must be started in a big way to exploit the vast potential of the seasonal fruit.

Similarly Athoor belt needs coir and coconut boards to bring coconut farmers also into the development bandwagon.

“With help and support from AIADMK’s former Ministers and cadres, I will win and bring about all these changes,” Mr. Mubarak says.