Thiruvasagam is 100th president of AUT

Former Madras University Vice-Chancellor G. Thiruvasagam has taken over as the 100th president of the Association of Indian Universities (AUT), New Delhi.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), since its inception in 1925, has been playing a vital role in shaping Indian higher education by being an integral part of all major decision-making committees and commissions. It helps the government design suitable polices in the stream of higher education in the country. It coordinates with national and international bodies in matters of common interest to maintain qualitative standards in the field of higher education in the country.

Prof Thiruvasagam had also served as VC of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore; faculty in the Commerce Department of Yadava College in Madurai; and a Syndicate member of Madurai Kamaraj University. Currently, he serves as Vice-Chancellor of Academy of Maritime Education and Training(AMET), a deemed university in Chennai.