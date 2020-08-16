Theni records 206 positive cases

A total of 121 persons tested positive for COVID-19, here on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 12,764.

Out of those who tested positive, 120 were indigenous cases and one was imported, according to the State Health Bulletin. With 104 persons discharged from the district’s various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total number of discharged rose to 11,404.

A total of six people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 321. The total number of active cases as on date was 1,039.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district reported five more COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 157.

Among the deceased was a 71-year-old woman. The men were in the age group of 50 years to 94 years. The deaths have been reported between August 13 and 15.

Meanwhile, the district reported 76 new cases that took the total number of positive cases to 11,183. The number of active cases in the district declined to three digit after 11 July when it first crossed 1,000. The total number of active cases stood at 963.

Theni

Theni district recorded 206 positive cases which took the tally of total positive cases to 9,909. There were 319 discharges from the hospital. There were 2,929 active cases and so far 115 deaths have been recorded in the district.

Dindigul

Dindigul recorded 110 positive cases and the total number of cases as at 4,755. The number of people discharged from the hospital stood at 201 and so far, 3,882 persons were discharged, the State Medical Bulletin said and added that there were 782 active cases and 91 deaths.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram saw 58 new cases and the tally was 4,015 till date. The hospitals discharged 51 patients after treatment. There were 499 active cases and the virus had claimed 87 lives in the district.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga accounted for 54 fresh cases with which the total number of positive cases moved to 3,374. The number of persons discharged from the hospital was 46. There were 417 active cases in the hospitals and so far 87 people have died due to COVID-19.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli saw 124 new cases on Sunday with which the tally moved to 7,522. There were 148 discharges from the hospitals. There were more people testing positive from the Corporation limits (44), while patients from Radhapuram (13), Valliyoor (20) Ambasamudhram (21) and Nanguneri (6) also got admitted to the hospitals after testing positive. There were 1,447 active cases and so far, 122 deaths have been recorded.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi saw 95 new cases and the total number of positive cases stood at 9,964. On a single day 195 patients were discharged from hospitals. There were 1,124 active cases and the number of casualties was 89.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari recorded 133 fresh cases and the tally stood at 7,492. Hospitals had discharged 178 patients. There were 1,459 active cases and 114 deaths recorded so far.

Tenkasi

Tenkasi had 91 new cases with which the tally moved to 3,905. There were 270 people discharged from the hospital. Two persons died due to the viral infection. Doctors said that 1,186 active cases were in hospitals and 69 had died so far.