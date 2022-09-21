The young generation should know about Vaiko’s sacrifices: Durai Vaiko

The objective behind the making of the 80-minute documentary film on Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko was to disseminate the sacrifices made by the leader for the people of Tamil Nadu in his 56-year-long political career, said MDMK organising secretary Durai Vaiko here on Wednesday.

The film - “Maamanithan Vaiko” - was screened in the city and public, on invitation, viewed it.

Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin had launched the film in Chennai on September 11 and leaders from the secular front had greeted Mr. Vaiko at a felicitation.

Produced by Mr. Durai, the short film brought to light the significant contributions of Mr Vaiko in protecting environment issues, helping the needy, preventing industries such as the Sterlite Copper Plant, his fight against the neutrino project and among others.

The four-time parliamentarian’s long association with national leaders like late A. B. Vajpayee, I. K. Gujral, Deve Gowda, Farooq Abdullah and his affection for the Eelam and the fight against imposition of Hindi were well captured in the film.

The powerful oratory skills of Mr Vaiko had earned him applause not only from political parties but also from the cine industry was highlighted in the film. At a felicitation function in Chennai about a decade ago, music maestro Illayaraja and super star Rajnikanth hailed Mr Vaiko for his fire brand talk at the launch of “ Thiruvasagam” .

His padayatra style of politics, which drew the attention of the then governments and his affinity towards the Eelam Tamils received big applause from the audience. Similarly, his association with senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, whose appearance in the special courts seeking release of the assassins of late leader Rajiv Gandhi also drew cheers. For at least five to six years in his fights against justice, Mr Vaiko was detained in TADA and POTA Acts.

In a brief chat with media persons, Mr Durai said that he wanted to bring out the ordeals and challenges encountered by Mr Vaiko in his public life, which he felt should be understood by the next generation in Tamil Nadu. The film also shows how patience and sustained perseverance were important in everyone’s lives.

Human Rights activist and senior advocate Henri Tipahgne said that the film had been well taken and showcased how Mr. Vaiko had won the hearts of the needy in the society. The message was that, being in public life did not necessarily mean that one should be in power as Mr Vaiko was able to succeed in his efforts by mobilising the people in a disciplined manner.