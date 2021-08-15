The struggle that was through photos

Gandhi Museum hosts a month-long photo exhibition on Independence movement

With an aim to teaching the younger generation about the timeline of India’s freedom struggle, the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai is hosting a special photo exhibition on its premises.

Thirty panels, displaying around 200 pictures - some borrowed from National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi - are on display. Museum Director K. R. Nandha Rao said, “To make the 75th Independence Day special, the union tourism ministry, in association with the seven Gandhi museums across the nation, has planned an exclusive exhibit of rare photos on Indian freedom struggle. It was inaugurated in our museum on Sunday. The other museums will follow soon.”

The exhibits, which will be on display for more than a month, has photos classified under various heads - women freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu; Gandhi’s visits to the State; people’s participation in the freedom struggle, etc. Many rare photos - a young Periyar, Lord Mountbatten saluting an Indian flag, Gandhi and Kamaraj sharing a stage... are on display.

The day also saw Independence Day celebration at Arignar Anna Maligai, the Madurai Corporation headquarters, where Commissioner C.P. Karthikeyan unfurled the tricolour in the morning.

Citations and mementoes were given to 54 doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and sanitary workers in recognition of their service in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Two volunteer collectives - Doctors For You and Covid-free Madurai - were also honoured for their support on the occasion.

Mr. Karthikeyan, along with Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, planted saplings to mark the occasion.