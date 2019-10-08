TFMA urges CM to review revision of property tax

MADURAI

Urging the government to review the upward revision of property tax, Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association (TFMA) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In the memorandum, TFMA president S.P. Jeyapragasam urged the government to reduce the increase in property tax for houses and commercial establishments. The association said property tax was increased by 50% for houses and 100% for commercial establishments.

Pointing to the sluggish condition experienced by trade and industry in the State, the association said this was reflected in the GST collection.

“When the festival season is nearing, a lot of industrial and commercial establishments are not in a position to give bonus to their employees,” the association said, adding at present they were allowing their employees to work only for two to three days a week.

The association also questioned the rationale for imposing garbage tax when property tax and drainage maintenance tax were already being collected. The association pointed out that even the garbage tax that was being levied was not uniform across the State.

The association requested the government to either abolish the tax or reduce it and make it uniform.