Madurai

Textile shops remain closed in Madurai

Street vendors selling readymade garments on Souh Masi Street in Madurai on Sunday.

Street vendors selling readymade garments on Souh Masi Street in Madurai on Sunday.  

A week after textile shops in Madurai were allowed to open, those shops remained shut on Sunday as Collector T. G. Vinay ordered their closure on Saturday evening,

A press release from the administration said that it was a precautionary measure against COVID-19 as crowding might take place.

Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association Secretary Ashraf Tayub said that they anticipated big business on Sunday as it was the last weekend before Eid-ul-Fitr.“When officials from the district administration told us that we could not open because of the crowds, we understood too,” he said.

He added that over the last week, business has only been trickling. “Without any movement of public transport, it would be hard for the textile business industry to boom. Usually, people travel from Melur and Tirumangalam to the city to buy clothes for festivals and special occasions. Business in these areas is picking up now as crowds are not travelling. The wholesale market is also doing well,” he said.

V. Prakash, Proprietor of Sri Mahalakshmi Textiles, said that only 30% of his staff - five members - are coming to his shops.

