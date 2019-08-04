‘Textile and silk trade have to be encouraged’

MADURAI

“Your contribution to the nation as Tamil Sourashtrians is honourable and we are proud to call you ‘Sourashtrian Tamils’ – a combination of two cultures of India, sustaining unity in diversity,” said Vibhavari Dave, Gujarat Minister of State, Women and Child Welfare, Education (Primary and Higher Education) and Pilgrimage.

Addressing members of Sourashtra community here on Saturday, the first day of a two-day event titled ‘Sourashtra Industrial Trade Conference’, hosted by Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce, she said textile and silk industry here had to be encouraged to reach greater heights and there were many members of Sourashtra community who had been successful. Gujarat would help them in developing relations with other business communities, she added.

The Minister said she expected to see several collaborations and memorandums of understanding signed between businessmen of Madurai and the organisers of Vibrant Gujarat 2020 summit. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would steer businessmen from Tamil Nadu in the right direction.

Chairman of Velammal Group of Institutions M. V. Muthuramalingam said if the BJP wanted to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, it must set up functional and long-lasting industries to improve commerce here. “It will help in combating communal clashes,” he added.

Regional Passport Officer P. K. Ashok Babu, former Vice-Chancellor of Saurashtra University, Rajkot, Kamalesh P. Joshipura and Madurai South MLA S. S. Saravanan attended the event.

Businessman T. K. Subramanian from Dindigul received SITCON Star Award and president of Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce K. K. G. Prabhakaran received Udyog Seva Rathna Award.