Life term for seven in murder case

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to 7 persons in a murder case.

According to prosecution, land broker Karuppasamy, 40, of Alangulam and Suresh, 30, also from Alangulam, who was supplying river sand and brick, had business transaction. After the relationship between Karuppasamy and Suresh got strained, the sand-laden lorry of Suresh was seized by the police for violation of norms.

Since Suresh suspected that his lorry was seized by the police following the information given by Karuppasamy, Suresh, his brothers Raja, Selvaraj, relative Muthuraj, friends Arul Perumal, Murugan, Raj, Vaithilingam and a 17-year-old boy murdered Karuppasamy on Alangulam – Pudupatti Road on September 12, 2012. The police arrested all the nine in connection with the murder.

Even as the trial was going on, Muthuraj died while the case against the minor was conducted separately.

Judicial Magistrate Anuradha awarded life imprisonment to all the seven accused and imposed a fine of Rs. 3,000 each on Tuesday.