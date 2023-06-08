HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technology Centres at three ITIs in Virudhunagar district inaugurated

June 08, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Technology Centres established by TATA Technologies at three Industrial Training Institutes at Virudhunagar, Sattur and Aruppukottai. Each of the new facility with industry 4.0 standards has come up at ₹34.65 crore.

The new ITI at Soolakkarai has a workshop building measuring 10.568 square feet with four classrooms, computer room, conference hall and staff room.

The institute would now offer courses in Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Mechanic Electrical vehicles, Manufacturing process control and automation and advanced manufacturing.

The new facility would help industrial development and thereby economic development in the State. It would improve the employability of the youths. The ITIs in the State were offering 78 courses.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, Public Works Department Selvarajan, were among those who were present at the ITI in Soolakkarai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.