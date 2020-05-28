Teachers seek extension of retirement age

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State not to relieve from service five government teachers who sought a direction for extension of their age of retirement from 58 years to 59 years. The teachers, who retired prior to May 31, were on re-employment till then.

Justice J. Nisha Banu directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing till June 3.

The teachers pointed at the government order issued on May 7 that increased the retirement age of government employees from 58 years to 59 years. The G.O. said that it would apply to all those who were in regular service as on date and due to retire on superannuation from May 31, 2020.

In a clarification letter issued on May 14, the State government said that the order was not applicable to government servants who attained the age of superannuation on 58 years on or before May 1, 2020 and re-employed. The teachers said that it was not justifiable to deny them the benefit.

They said that government servants were not allowed to retire in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and their pension proposals were not forwarded. The pension proposal should have been prepared one year prior to the retirement. Under these circumstances, the benefit should be extended to them, they said.