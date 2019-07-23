Teacher murdered by her husband in classroom

A teacher, Rathidevi, 35, was stabbed to death while she was teaching in the classroom of an aided school in Tirumangalam on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the woman’s husband Guru Muneeswaran, 37, was the assailant. He came to the school around 3.30 p.m. and said he wanted to meet his wife.

The two had a quarrel and suddenly he pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly, much to the shock of the students. She died on the spot

Later, he was arrested by the Tirumangalam Town Police.

The body of the woman was sent to the Government Hospital in Tirumangalam.

The police said the couple who were married for eight years had twins, a boy and a girl.

After differences of opinion cropped up between them over where the family should live, she had been living separately for the past several months.

While the man wanted the family to be shifted to his native place in Ramanathapuram, the woman continued to live with her parents in Virudhunagar district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) Z. Annie Vijaya inspected the scene of crime.