Teacher held for using inappropriate language with students near Sattur

A Mathematics teacher, Damodaran, of a high school near here was arrested on Monday on a charge of verbally harassing students with obscene comments.

Police said the parents of a Class X girl complained to the school Headmaster that Damodaran was using inappropriate language during class hours. The parents got support from fellow parents and some people from nearby villages. They laid siege to the school demanding immediate action against the teacher.

An enquiry, conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Nagarajan, revealed that three more students also confirmed the complaint of the parents.

Based on the complaint, the teacher was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act, 1989.

Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri said the teacher had not used words appropriate to his profession and hence was placed under suspension.