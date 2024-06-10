GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher arrested on hundial theft charge

Published - June 10, 2024 09:11 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher identified as Mythili (40) was detained by the Palani Adivaram police on charges of theft on Monday. Following a complaint from the HR&CE officials, the police had registered a case.

Every month, the hundials in the renowned Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani would be opened. For counting purposes, the temple administration involves volunteers, including students and teachers. It is said that Mythili, working on a contract basis in the college here, was seen siphoning off some cash, through the CCTV cameras.

When the police came and frisked, the suspect had allegedly hidden around ₹80,000. She was taken for an interrogation.

Primary school teacher hacked to death near Kamudi

Kannan (50), son of Murugesan of Kasukara Bazaar in Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, was murdered by an armed gang near K Pappankulam Pass on Monday .

Police said that Kannan was working as a teacher in K Pappankulam Panchayat Union Primary School. He was coming to the school on his two-wheeler from Kamudhi. As he was approaching K Pappankulam Pass, unidentified persons stopped him and attacked him with weapons, killing him on the spot.

A hunt is on to secure the killers. The murder in broad daylight sent shock waves in the locality.

