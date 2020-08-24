TCE receives patent

Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai has received patent for manufacturing tiles and blocks from waste plastic, college chairman Karumuttu T Kannan said here on Monday.
ommending the team headed by R Vasudevan, Mr. Kannan said the patent was filed in 2017. Getting the patent would help in enlarging the scope of using waste plastics, particularly multi-layered and metallised plastic sheets. The tiles could withstand heavy loads and could be used as paver blocks for indoor and outdoor use. It could also be used as a construction material.
Mr. Vasudevan was assisted by A .Ramalinga Chandra Sekar and B. Sundarakannan. Since 2001, the college laboratory had been making several innovations for use of plastic waste in road laying. More than one lakh km of roads had been laid across different parts of India using this technology.
The TCE holds seven patents, out of which five were US registered.
Mr Vasudevan said plastics should not be banned, but planned for reuse. It could be used in construction of low-cost houses and canal lining. It could withstand a load of 300 tonnes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath