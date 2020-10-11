TASMAC shop watchman assaulted near Sholavandan

A group of four persons attempted to murder V. Ganesan, 60, watchman of a TASMAC liquor outlet at Sithalangudi near Vadipatti, after he told them that liquor could not be sold as the shop had been closed for the day on Saturday night.

Police said the four persons had come to the shop at around 9 p.m. By then the shop was closed for business. When they said they wanted to buy liquor somehow, the watchman asked them to come the next morning. The men got angry and one of them slashed him with a knife causing bleeding injury on his left hand. He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Vadipatti.

The Sholavandan police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are on the lookout for the four persons.