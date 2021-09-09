Tanker operators deplore restrictions

The traffic police have proposed to permit petrol/diesel/kerosene tankers from Thatchanallur depots only between 12 noon and 4 p.m. to enter the city limits from Thursday in order to regulate movement of vehicles in the city and peripheries.

The tanker operators said it would not be feasible for them to operate on a specific timings as it may lead to shortage of fuel in many filling stations.

Oil company managers held talks with the police and persuaded them to permit at least those tankers, which had filled fuel in their vehicles, today and sought time to hold a meeting with representatives of the tanker operators association.

Meanwhile, the tanker operators association representatives told reporters that 165 tankers operate round the clock to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts from Thatchanallur. In view of new regulations, the tankers were off the road.

Apart from petrol and diesel, kerosene was being lifted from the depots here operated by the HP and BPCL, they said.

The sudden denial of permission to enter the city limits since morning had resulted in a few bunks turning dry, the operators said and added that providing fuel to all bunks in four hours was impossible as they cover other districts too.

A police officer said that the oil tankers had posed problems to vehicular movement in the city. “We gave them ample time to cooperate and we imposed a fine of ₹ 600 on those who violated rules. Most of the other heavy vehicle operators cooperated,” he added.

However, oil company managers, who had a meeting with senior police officers, said that they were hopeful of solving the issue soon and by Friday, it would be normal.