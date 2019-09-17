Tangedco gears up for monsoon

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has started pre-monsoon work in various parts of the city.

A Tangedco official said that special teams had been formed in all the three circles in the city to undertake preventive measures to ensure an incident-free monsoon this year.

The Tangedco personnel were clearing uprooted trees, replacing damaged poles and old conductors in a phased manner, re-laying exposed cables on roads and pruning tree branches near distribution transformers. They were also inspecting all electric poles to replace damaged insulators in the supply lines due to lightning, he said.

The official said instructions had been issued from the rank of Executive Engineers to Assistant Engineers to take all measures to prevent any accidents during the rainy season.

“After our experience with the Gaja cyclone, we have formed emergency teams who will work round-the-clock to address the issues. We have also identified crucial places and their sources of power supply to ensure that there is no disturbance in case of an emergency,” the official said.

Residents can register complaints with photographs of damaged poles, open junction boxes, low hanging power cables to Tangedco’s Whatsapp helpline 94431 11912.