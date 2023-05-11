HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank opens 531st branch at Eral in Thoothukudi

May 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) opened its 531 st branch at Eral in the district on Thursday.

The branch was opened by A.R.K.A. Karuthapandiyar Iyya, Parambarai Akthaar of Sri Chairman Arunchalasamy Temple, Eral in the presence of general manager, TMB P.Suriaraj and executives.

In a statement, managing director and chief executive officer, TMB S. Krishnan said that the TMB, on getting listed in the stock exchanges, is back to enrich the vision of expanding the pan India network. “TMB, a 100 plus-year-old bank, also has plans to open more branches in this financial year,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.