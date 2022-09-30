Tamil Isai Sangam awards Porkizhi

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, presenting a porkizhi to N. Murugan, retired Director, All India Radio, and sports equipment to students in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

“Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar has contributed immensely to education through establishing Annamalai University. His legacy lives on,” said J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, on Friday.

He was speaking at the event organised by Tamil Isai Sangam in commemoration of the 142nd birth anniversary of Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar and 92nd birth anniversary of M.A.M. Ramasamy Chettiar.

He recalled the times he had the chance to meet Mr. Ramasamy and how he commanded respect with his mere presence.

Later, Mr Kumar awarded a ‘porkizhi’ to N. Murugan (Cheyon), retired Director, All India Radio.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Murugan said that he would keep continuing to spread the laurels of Tamil literature, Tirukkural and Thevaram.

Further, a shield and sports equipment, including hockey sticks, were given away to sports persons of Government Higher Secondary School at Parapathi in Madurai district.

Students who passed the Thevara Thirumurai examination were conferred ‘Thirumurai Selvam’ degree and winners of music and speech competitions were also felicitated.