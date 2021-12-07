Madurai

‘Take action against those involved in illegal mining’

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul Collector to consider the representation made by a petitioner to take action against those indulging in the illegal mining of minerals from Palani dam.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed the representation be considered within four weeks. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Kanagaraj of Dindigul district. He sought a direction to the authorities to take action against those indulging in illegal activities and restore the place.

He said that rainwater coming from the Kodaikanal hills would be stored at the dam and after purification the water was supplied to the residents of Palani and other nearby places. But, some influential people were illegally mining minerals from the dam. They were attempting to damage the dam, he said.

He said that he had made a representation, but there was no response. The State submitted that the representation made by the petitioner would be considered and appropriate orders passed.


