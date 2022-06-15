Take action against schools charging exorbitant fees

Students Federation of India (SFI) has submitted a representation to the Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika and demanded that appropriate action be taken against the schools that charge exorbitant fees.

After staging a protest in front of the office of the Chief Educational Officer, the members of SFI submitted the representation. They sought the strict implementation of the Tamil Nadu Schools (Regulation of Collection of Fee) Act, 2009 that regulates the collection of fees by private schools.

The members also demanded the strict implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 that mandates free and compulsory education of children in the age 6 to 14 age group. As per the Act, 25 % of seats in entry level classes in private schools should be reserved for the students of the weaker sections of society. Donations collected by schools at the time of admissions should be stopped, the representation said.