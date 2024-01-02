GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tahsildar office in Dindigul to get new building

January 02, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy takes part in the bhoomi puja for construction of a new building in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy takes part in the bhoomi puja for construction of a new building in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy laid the foundation stone for construction of a new office building for Tahsildar of Dindigul West on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Minister said the new building would come up in 11 months at an estimated cost of ₹3.85 crore on 1,180 square metres - ground floor and first floor. The new premises would be built on the same campus of the existing office.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Periysamy said that the State government had been augmenting civic infrastructure in line of the rise in population. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has given instructions to ensure that government offices were situated in such a way that people need not travel long distances for obtaining certificates for welfare schemes and other benefits.

As redressal of public grievances is the top priority for the State government, civic infrastructure is strengthened wherever needed, the Minister said.

