Swab samples to be lifted from UPHCs

Madurai Corporation will start collecting swab samples at all 31 UPHCs in the city from Monday.

Till now, samples had been collected in 12 UPHCS. Samples will be lifted from high-risk areas, primary and secondary contacts of positive patients and those with travel history. They will also be lifted from all symptomatic persons with comorbidities, who have been identified through fever camps.

Everyday fever camps will be held at UPHCs between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The centres will also continue to treat outpatients.